Sev1Tech Awarded Contract on OASIS Unrestricted Pool 1

Sev1Tech has been awarded a contract on the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 Unrestricted contract vehicle. As a contract holder on OASIS Pool 1 Unrestricted, Sev1Tech will be able to expand their footprint as a large business across multiple service domains and agencies.

As a successful OASIS Pool 1 Small Business contract holder, Sev1Tech’s addition of Pool 1 Unrestricted provides an avenue for the company to continue providing program support services across existing agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, United States Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, United States Air Force, and the Department of the Army.

Sev1Tech’s capabilities align closely with the pool’s core disciplines which include technology and engineering services, management consulting services, logistics, environmental consulting, and all other professional, scientific, and technical services.

“The award of OASIS Pool 1 Unrestricted was a critical win after Sev1Tech’s recent acquisition of Engineering Solutions and Products (ESP),” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO of Sev1Tech. “With our new C5ISR solutions and expansive Army work, we have a robust portfolio of offerings that can be deployed to current and new customers. We are excited to be an active competitor on OASIS and foster company growth over the lifetime of this vehicle.”

OASIS is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract that provides flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services. It has been designated by the Office of Management and Budget as a Best-In-Class solution. It enables agencies to meet their budgetary goals and acquire services from pre-vetted government contractors as well as the flexibility to use all contract types including hybrids, cost-reimbursable, fixed price, time and materials, and labor hour rates.

