STS and AIS Joint Venture Wins Treasury’s Microsoft Azure Migration Contract

Federal agencies have a pressing need to expand their multi-cloud capabilities to meet emerging business and mission requirements. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has awarded a four-year contract to migrate three prioritized workloads to a secure Microsoft Azure hosting platform.

The contract has been awarded to Applied Cloud Technologies, a joint venture between Simple Technology Solutions (STS) and Applied Information Services (AIS). The migration work is being done on behalf of the Treasury’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

The three workloads being migrated by the OCIO are Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Enterprise Data Management (EDM), and eDiscovery. Migrating to the Azure platform will enable OCIO to provide more agile, cost-effective, and secure hosting services for applications at the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) Moderate/Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) level. It will also enable internal applications at the FISMA High/FedRAMP level.

Adrian Rich, Principal at STS, said “GovCon joint ventures are like a marriage, and STS has a great ‘spouse’ in AIS. This is our second major win out of many more to come. I think we epitomize what the U.S. Small Business Administration had in mind when they designed the 8(a) JV program.”

