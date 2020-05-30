VMD Corp Begins Security Service Support for TSA at Kansas City International Airport

VMD Corp has been selected as Kansas City International Airport’s new airport security screening services partner. The company, which currently performs similar work at airports in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Rochester, New York, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will now support the airport and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), screening the nearly 12 million passengers and 100 million tons of cargo traveling through Kansas City each year.

The five-year task order, officially titled “Airport Security Screening Services and Required Deliverables for Kansas City International Airport, Kansas City, Missouri” was initially awarded in January under the TSA Screening Partnership Program (SPP). SPP contracts security screening services at commercial airports to qualified private companies. These companies run screening operations under federal oversight and must comply with all TSA security screening procedures.

VMD began working on May 1 and will transition to full operational control in September. More than 350 employees will support the effort to screen passengers and baggage moving through the airport.

