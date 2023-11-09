Meet Your Mission: Antonio Villafana, former CIO, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD)

Sit down with HSToday and Kalyna White as she speaks with Antonio Villafana, the former Chief Information Officer Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) at DHS. Former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Office Prior to this role, Mr. Villafana served as Deputy Executive Director, for the Enterprise Business Management Office (EBMO) within the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Villafana provided executive leadership support to the DHS CIO. He also served as Chief Enterprise Architect for the DHS Intelligence Enterprise at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A). Mr. Villafana’s IT Leadership and strategic thinking was instrumental in the establishment of the Southwest Border (SWB) Border Intelligence Fusion Section (BIFS). Before joining I&A, Antonio served at the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an IT Delivery Manager for a $1 billion Enterprise Application Development contract. Mr. Villafana served 10 years with the U.S. Army as a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) specialist and participated in Operation Uphold Democracy (Haiti), Operation Restore Hope (Somalia), and Hurricane Andrew Relief. Antonio graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.