Meet Your Mission: Secretary Elaine Duke, former Acting Secretary of the Department Homeland Security

Join HSToday and Kalyna White as she sits down with former Acting Secretary Elaine Duke. Elaine Duke was the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from April 10, 2017 to April 15, 2018. She also served as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from July 31, 2017 to December 6, 2017. Prior to her appointment, Deputy Secretary Duke was the principal of Elaine Duke & Associates, LLC, where she provided acquisition and business consulting services to large and small businesses.

An accomplished leader and a civil servant for most of her career, Deputy Secretary Duke has served in the federal government for nearly three decades, including as the Department’s Senate-confirmed Under Secretary for Management, a position she held from 2008-2010. As Under Secretary, she was responsible for the Department’s management functions and corresponding $47 billion budget. Prior to her appointment, she served both as the Department’s Deputy Under Secretary for Management and Chief Procurement Officer. She also served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Acquisition at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), delivering an acquisition program that met the post 9/11 legislative mandate to federalize passenger and baggage screening at U.S. airports. Prior to her service at DHS, Deputy Secretary Duke held various positions with the U.S. Department of Defense. Deputy Secretary Duke received her B.S. in Business Management from New Hampshire College, now Southern New Hampshire University, and her M.B.A. from Chaminade University of Honolulu. Over the course of her federal government service, Deputy Secretary Duke has received the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award, the DHS Secretary’s Medal, the TSA Silver Medal for Customer Service, the Department of the Army Commander’s Award for Public Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Distinguished Public Service Medal. Deputy Secretary Duke has served as a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council and as a strategic advisor to the Government Technology and Services Coalition, assisting small and mid-tier businesses in the federal sector. She has taught acquisition at American University.