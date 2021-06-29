Anne Milgram Sworn in as DEA Administrator

On June 28, Anne Milgram was sworn in as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland following confirmation by the U.S. Senate June 24.

As DEA Administrator, she leads an agency of more than 10,000 people, including nearly 5,000 Special Agents and 800 Intelligence Analysts, in 239 domestic offices in 23 divisions throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and in 91 foreign offices in 69 countries.

“I am honored to lead the dedicated professionals of the Drug Enforcement Administration, who work tirelessly at home and abroad to carry out DEA’s vital mission of making our communities safer and healthier,” said Administrator Milgram.

From 2007 to 2010, Ms. Milgram served as the Attorney General for New Jersey, where she led the 9,000-person Department of Law & Public Safety. As the chief law enforcement officer for the state, she directed the state Division of Criminal Justice and had oversight responsibility for state and county prosecutors and more than 30,000 local law enforcement officers in New Jersey.

Most recently, Ms. Milgram served as Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at New York University School of Law. Her academic work centered on reforming the criminal justice system through data, analytics, and technology. She was instrumental in building a criminal justice innovation lab dedicated to using metrics and technology to transform the American criminal justice system. She also taught several seminars on criminal justice policy and human trafficking.

Ms. Milgram began her law career in 1997 as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City. In 2001, she joined the U.S. Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor where she served as the Special Litigation Counsel for Human Trafficking, leading the Department’s human trafficking prosecutions. She received a U.S. Department of Justice Special Commendation for Outstanding Service and the U.S. Department of Justice Director’s Award for her work.

After graduating summa cum laude from Rutgers University, Ms. Milgram received a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge and a law degree from New York University School of Law.

