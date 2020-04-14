AttackIQ Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Director of Cybersecurity Strategy and Policy

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, today announced the appointments of Julie O’Brien as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Jonathan Reiber as senior director of cybersecurity strategy and policy.

O’Brien joins the company from Nutanix, where she served as senior vice president of corporate marketing, and brings more than 20 years of global marketing and leadership experience including roles at Good Technology, Box, Cisco and SightPath, which was acquired by Cisco. As CMO, O’Brien will be responsible for leading AttackIQ’s global brand strategy and helping drive demand for the platform in key markets.

“Julie has a strong track record leading high-performing marketing teams in both start-ups and large enterprises, and we are thrilled to have her talents at AttackIQ,” said Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “She is a well-rounded executive with experience in digital, channel and brand marketing, and has served demand generation and operations roles. But more importantly, she has demonstrated a commitment to developing personal relationships with customers and understanding the unique challenges they face–a critical quality as we continue to forge a unique path in this space.”

O’Brien currently serves on the board of advisors for Workforce Opportunity Services, a nonprofit committed to developing the skills of underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce, and formerly served on the board for Demand Spring, a revenue marketing agency. She was previously a mentor at Alchemist Accelerator, where she advised enterprise-focused start-ups on outbound marketing strategies and initiatives.

“The cybersecurity industry is notoriously crowded, but AttackIQ’s novel approach offers value to customers, partners and the security ecosystem at large,” said O’Brien. “The company has a unique opportunity to be the Switzerland of the security stack–providing an independent assessment of how solutions perform against real-world attack scenarios so enterprises can close security gaps and solution providers can improve their product offerings. AttackIQ is on a mission to enhance cybersecurity for all, and it’s a mission I am very proud to support.”

Reiber is a seasoned security strategist, previously serving as Chief Strategy Officer for Cyber Policy and Speechwriter in the Office of the Secretary of Defense during President Barack Obama’s administration. In his new role as senior director of cybersecurity strategy and policy at AttackIQ, he will focus on shaping strategic communications and industry thought leadership, ensuring the company’s initiatives, partnerships and offerings are guided by a comprehensive and up-to-date understanding of the global threat landscape.

“In today’s climate, every organization should adopt an adversary mindset to inform their cybersecurity strategy,” said Reiber. “Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, AttackIQ systematically tests organizations’ cyber readiness against real adversary tactics, from the Russians to the Iranians to criminal organizations. This unique approach can help cybersecurity professionals in the private and public sectors do their job better. Threat informed defense should be standard practice for security teams, and AttackIQ is making that vision a reality.”

Most recently, Reiber served as Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Illumio and as Senior Advisor at Technology for Global Security. The author of the recent Berkeley study, A Public, Private War, his writing and research has been supported by UC Berkeley’s Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, the Smith Richardson Foundation, and the Thomas J. Watson Foundation among others. Prior to U.S. government service, he worked for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan and as a research manager at a geopolitical intelligence firm. He is a graduate of Middlebury College and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

“Jonathan will be an incredible asset to AttackIQ as we continue to strengthen our leadership position in the breach and attack simulation market,” said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ. “His previous experience advising governments and organizations on cybersecurity and his deep understanding of political, policy and technical considerations required to mitigate threats make him an ideal addition. He will provide excellent insights for our platform.”

