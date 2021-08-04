Bradford Willke Leading Cyber-Physical Convergence at CISA, Seeks Industry Engagement

DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement Bradford Willke was picked to lead cyber-physical convergence, spearheaded out of CISA’s Infrastructure Security Division.

“You could call it an initiative or process improvement but, to me, it’s so much more: tuning our assessment and analysis, reframing our insights, integrating our expert guidance, an opportunity to collaborate (and learn), improving our collective defense, etc.,” Willke wrote on LinkedIn.

“I’m humble enough to know that CISA and the federal govt hasn’t cornered the market on thought-leadership in this area,” he added. “So, I’m putting it out there: if you’ve got integrated security best practices, if you’re a high-performer in operational security, if you think in terms of blended risk domains and systems-of-systems, if you want to engage with us and hear our thoughts, or if you’ve just got passion for breaking silos to achieve infrastructure resilience, I’d like to work with and learn from you.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Convergence Action Guide describes the complex threat environment created by increasingly interconnected cyber-physical systems, and the impacts that this interconnectivity has on an organization’s cybersecurity and physical security functions. It also provides information that organizations can consider to adopt a holistic cyber-physical security approach through a flexible framework. Read the guide here.

