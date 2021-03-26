Brett M. Holmgren Nominated for Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research

President Biden today announced his intention to nominate Brett M. Holmgren for Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research.

Holmgren served as the Deputy for Nominations for the Biden-Harris Transition Team, and as Co-Chair of the Intelligence Working Group for Biden for President.

Earlier, Holmgren was Vice President for Technology Risk Management at Capital One Financial. Prior to that, he was Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council, where he also previously served as Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

Earlier, Holmgren was Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and a political analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency. Holmgren began his government service as a counterterrorism analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Holmgren is the recipient of numerous performance awards, including the Director of National Intelligence Superior Service Award, the Central Intelligence Agency Director’s award, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Award. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master’s Degree, summa cum laude, from Johns Hopkins University.

Read more at the White House

(Visited 82 times, 1 visits today)