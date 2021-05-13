Brian C. Turner Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Brian C. Turner as the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. He will oversee criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, as well as international operations, critical incident responses, and assistance to victims.

Mr. Turner most recently served as the as the assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. OTD provides technology-based solutions to enable and enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, and law enforcement operations.

Mr. Turner began his FBI career as a special agent in 2002 in the Philadelphia Field Office, where he investigated white-collar crimes and criminal enterprises and supported surveillance operations. He deployed to Iraq in 2008 to support FBI operational priorities in the region and joined the Counterterrorism Division Fly Team when he returned.

In 2012, Mr. Turner transferred to the Tucson Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office to supervise a criminal enterprise squad that targeted violent crimes of Mexican drug cartels along the U.S. border. He later supervised the Tucson Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Mr. Turner was promoted in January 2016 to assistant special agent in charge of criminal and administrative programs in the Minneapolis Field Office. In 2017, he was promoted to section chief in the International Operations Division at Headquarters, where he oversaw the FBI’s legal attaché operations in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Eurasia.

In 2018, Director Wray named Mr. Turner the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut and as assistant director of OTD in 2020.

Mr. Turner earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army for about 10 years. He also taught at West Point before joining the FBI. Mr. Turner earned a master’s degree from Long Island University.

