Carl E. Landrum Selected as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo Sector

Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Rodney S. Scott and Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak, recently announced the appointment of Carl E. Landrum for the Senior Executive Service (SES) position of Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for the Laredo Sector.

Deputy Chief Landrum entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol in October 1996, as a member of Class 323. Throughout his 24 years of service, Deputy Chief Landrum has served in numerous supervisory and command positions including Special Agent with the Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City and Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Chief Landrum was promoted to the position of Patrol Agent in Charge of the Cotulla Border Patrol Station in 2011 and subsequently promoted to Patrol Agent in Charge of the Laredo North Border Patrol Station in 2012. In 2014, he was promoted to Division Chief at the Laredo Sector Headquarters and also served as the first Chief of Staff establishing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Joint Task Force West in San Antonio, Texas. In 2016, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Yuma Sector.

Deputy Chief Landrum attended Baylor University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Phoenix in San Diego, California. He holds certificates from Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute and the DHS SES Candidate Development Program. He earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Deputy Chief Landrum was the first civilian officer ever selected to attend the Army War College’s Advanced Strategic Art Program, graduating with honors.

Deputy Chief Landrum began his leadership assignment at the Laredo Sector on December 6, 2020.

The Laredo Sector took the opportunity to thank Deputy Chief Joel Martinez for his tremendous work in helping lead the Sector. Martinez repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to the Border Patrol mission and to its personnel. Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent said, “I appreciate his aggressive approach to helping us fight the COVID-19 threat and facing operational challenges along our border. Deputy Chief Joel Martinez has been a great partner to me and the entire leadership team at Sector headquarters. I am fully confident that he will continue to be successful in all of his future assignments.”

The Laredo Sector covers over 84,041 square miles in 96 counties from the U.S./Mexico border to the Texas/Oklahoma and Arkansas borders. With a workforce of over 1,900 employees, the Laredo Sector is a viable economic factor providing over $80 million in salaries on an annual basis for the Sector’s region. The Laredo Sector has one Sector complex and nine stations: Laredo North, Laredo South, Laredo West, Zapata, Cotulla, Hebbronville, Freer, San Antonio, and Dallas.

