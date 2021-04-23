Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Announces Subcommittee Vice Chairs

Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) has announced the full list of Vice Chairs for each of the Committee’s six subcommittees for the 117th Congress. The six subcommittees and their Chairs and Vice Chairs are as follows:

Subcommittee on Aviation: Chair Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Vice Chair Conor Lamb (D-PA)

Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation: Chair Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and Vice Chair Jake Auchincloss (D-MA)

Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management: Chair Dina Titus (D-NV) and Vice Chair Chris Pappas (D-NH)

Subcommittee on Highways and Transit: Chair Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Vice Chair Greg Stanton (D-AZ)

Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials: Chair Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) and Vice Chair Marilyn Strickland (D-WA)

Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment: Chair Grace F. Napolitano (D-CA) and Vice Chair Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA)

Earlier this year, Committee Democrats selected Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) as full committee Vice Chair.

“I look forward to working with Rep. Lamb in his role as Vice Chair of the Aviation Subcommittee. Rep. Lamb represents the hardworking women and men at the Pittsburgh International Airport, a critical component of the U.S. aviation system. His input will be invaluable as the Committee works on a forward-looking aviation and aerospace agenda to drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure aviation safety, foster innovation in U.S. airspace, improve U.S. competitiveness in the global marketplace and enhance the air travel experience for passengers,” Aviation Subcommittee Chair Larsen said.

“Pittsburgh International Airport is one of the economic pillars of our congressional district. We must protect thousands of jobs there, and I will be honored to help the Airport carry out its plan to become even better than it was before the pandemic,” Congressman Conor Lamb said.

“Maritime transportation is critical to job creation, climate resiliency, and trade,” Rep. Auchincloss said. “The maritime industry will also be instrumental in offshore wind, a key priority for Massachusetts. I am honored to be named Vice Chair of this Subcommittee, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft maritime and Coast Guard policy that will allow us build back better.”

“As we recover from the pandemic and rebuild our transportation systems and infrastructure in a green and resilient way, I am honored to have a seat at the table as the Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management,” Congressman Pappas said. “I look forward to working with Chairs DeFazio Titus and all my colleagues to ensure our districts have the resources they need to build safe, healthy, and vibrant communities.”

“We have a real opportunity to make a transformative investment in our nation’s infrastructure, and I look forward to helping to lead the Subcommittee’s work to advance our highways and transit systems in this role,” Rep. Stanton said. “I know firsthand the economic outcomes good public transit and infrastructure projects can deliver to local communities—and as Vice Chair, I’m committed to working across the aisle and with our partners in cities, towns and Tribal communities to help make those projects a reality.”

“As the new Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, I’m looking forward to working alongside Subcommittee Chair Donald Payne, Jr., Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, Committee Members, and the Biden Administration to advance transformational infrastructure policy,” Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland said. “Equitable infrastructure investment changes lives. With U.S. freight shipments expected to rise 30 percent over the next 20 years, and nearly 140,000 workers in our rail industry, we know that our economic success hinges upon the success of our rail system, and on the employment and safety of our rail workers. With smart, green, sustainable investments, our Subcommittee will play a crucial role in boosting jobs, protecting commuters and workers, and building a brighter future for all.”

“I am proud to have been appointed to serve as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment,” Vice Chair Bourdeaux said. “The communities in the 7th district, and most notably Gwinnett County, are national leaders in innovative water reclamation systems and technology and are continuing to develop the region as a major center of innovation around water technology. I thank Chair DeFazio and Chairwoman Napolitano for their trust in me and look forward to continuing working with all my colleagues on the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment to protect one of our nation’s most vital natural resources.”

“I am proud to announce that these six outstanding Members will serve as Subcommittee Vice Chairs for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. These Members represent both rural and urban communities across the country, and will bring their energy, determination, and new ideas to the table,” Chair DeFazio said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented Vice Chairs as we pass transformational legislation to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and transportation systems that help drive our economy, keep America moving, and create jobs.”

