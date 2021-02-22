Cybersecurity Expert Melissa Hathaway Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Melissa Hathaway to its Advisory Board. Hathaway brings extensive cyber policy and technical expertise to the Board.

She is President of Hathaway Global Strategies where she provides guidance to governments, global organizations, and Fortune 500 companies on cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, and technology assessment. Hathaway also advises clients on go-to-market strategies, competitive analysis, merger-acquisition due diligence, and investment opportunities for key leap-ahead technologies and companies in the cyber field.

Hathaway served in two U.S. presidential administrations, leading the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative for President George W. Bush and spearheading the Cyberspace Policy Review for President Barack Obama. At the conclusion of her public service, she received the National Intelligence Reform Medal and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation Medal in recognition of her extraordinary achievements.

Additionally, Hathaway serves as an Outside Director for the BT Federal Board of Directors and is the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. She is a Senior Advisor at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and a Senior Fellow and member of the Board of Regents at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

“We are delighted that Melissa is joining LookingGlass’s Advisory Board. Her understanding of the federal government’s challenges and successes with cybersecurity, from both a technical and policy perspective, is remarkable. She will help inform our product and business strategies as we develop the next generation of cybersecurity solutions and broaden the application of our current solutions to reach more clients,” said LookingGlass CEO, Gilman Louie.

“I am very pleased to join LookingGlass’s Advisory Board and to help shape the company’s future. As an investor in LookingGlass, I know the company’s potential to make a real difference in the cybersecurity of our nation. I look forward to working with the company’s first-class team,” added Hathaway.

