Easy Aerial Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Patrick Imbasciani as Chief Revenue Officer

Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-in-a-box based inspection, monitoring, and surveillance solutions, announced the appointment of UAS industry and US Marine Corps veteran Patrick Imbasciani as Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging nearly a decade of experience working in the international UAS sector, Imbasciani will spearhead Easy Aerial’s sales and marketing. He will also set the direction for future products and services as the company experiences rapid growth and increasing global demand for its innovative tethered and free-fly drone-in-a-box technologies.

Imbasciani brings over 22 years of public service and senior-level experience to Easy Aerial. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Draganfly, Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8), where he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth during and after its initial public offering on the Canadian stock exchange. During his tenure, he founded a US-based, wholly-owned subsidiary, built multiple strategic partnerships, and oversaw commercial product development and distribution. His efforts helped the company re-establish itself as a leading diversified drone organization.

Prior to that, Imbasciani served as Senior Director of International Business Development at PrecisionHawk, where he was responsible for introducing the company’s unmanned vehicles, software, and services to new industry verticals and regions around the world. Earlier in his career, he served as the Director of Health and Education Programs for the United Nations Pan American Health Organization Foundation, where he focused on emerging markets. He also spent 8 years serving in the United States Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of Sergeant.

“Today, the evolution of UAS technology and the acceptance by regulators and industry is at an all-time high,” said Imbasciani. “Whether servicing defense, public safety, or commercial end-users, I believe the winners in our industry will be those who produce secure, autonomous, persistent solutions that enable users to realize benefits at scale.”

Imbasciani said he was attracted to Easy Aerial by its military-grade, US-made, innovative drone-in-a-box solutions, which are open architectured to be largely payload and user system agnostic. The company’s solutions work off the shelf, but can be further tailored to its customer needs so they fit into their operational ecosystems, regardless of where they are in the UAS adoption cycle.

“Whether for inspection, mapping, monitoring, or on-demand surveillance, in order to achieve scale, the next generation of autonomous solutions will need to be remotely deployed and managed,” said Imbasciani. “The drone-in-a-box sector is poised for exponential growth, and I believe Easy Aerial’s brilliant team, field-proven products, and customer-first approach position us to be the market leaders worldwide.”

“Patrick is a pioneering force in our industry and we are honored to have him join our leadership team,” said Ido Gur, Co-Founder and CEO of Easy Aerial. “He is the kind of doer and bold thinker we need to help drive Easy Aerial’s growth as we introduce highly innovative new products to our global customer base and enter new markets.”

Easy Aerial has experienced a dramatic increase in demand for its expanding line of free-flight and tethered drone systems. “Patrick’s leadership and experience in introducing unmanned aerial systems to a broad set of verticals and deep relationships with public, private, and defense organizations, make him the perfect fit for driving Easy Aerial’s next growth stage and expanding into new global markets,” added Gur.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)