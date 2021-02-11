Federal Prosecutor Michael Podberesky Joins McGuireWoods’ Government Investigations Team

Michael Podberesky, a former federal prosecutor with extensive experience in healthcare and government procurement fraud matters, has joined McGuireWoods’ nationally recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Podberesky served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Fraud Section from 2015 to 2021. There he led teams investigating and litigating False Claims Act cases in the healthcare and federal procurement sectors.

At McGuireWoods, Podberesky handles healthcare and procurement fraud investigations and litigation, government and internal investigations, and white collar defense. He adds exceptional depth to the firm’s formidable False Claims Act investigations and defense team, which includes former federal prosecutors, federal and state appellate and trial court clerks, and trial lawyers with significant healthcare industry experience.

“Michael enhances our strength in government investigations and white collar litigation and our significant capabilities to serve clients in key industries, including healthcare,” said Dion Hayes, the firm’s deputy managing partner for litigation. “He is a valuable addition and we are delighted to welcome him.”

Podberesky is one of many strategic additions to McGuireWoods’ Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department over the past year. In recent months, the firm also welcomed partners Elizabeth Hogan, a former senior enforcement official at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Jason Cowley, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York; and Michael Francisco, a recent law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

“Michael’s experience leading complex investigations and litigation and his deep knowledge of all facets of fraud enforcement will have immense benefits for our clients, especially those in heavily regulated industries such as healthcare and defense contracting,” said Todd Steggerda, chair of the firm’s Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department. “He makes our powerhouse practice even stronger.”

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Podberesky served as a naval flight officer and commanded armed combat and surveillance missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Medal for his service in Patrol Squadron One (VP-1).

“We have an exceptional group of former federal prosecutors and government regulators in Washington and throughout the firm, and Michael’s credentials make him a perfect fit for our practice,” said Todd Mullins, managing partner of the D.C. office.

With more than 60 attorneys — including former federal prosecutors and enforcement officials, former U.S. attorneys and a deputy attorney general of the United States — McGuireWoods’ Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department has represented Fortune 100 companies and individuals in some of the most notable investigations and enforcement matters of the past decade. McGuireWoods holds a nationwide ranking for corporate investigations and white collar criminal defense in The Legal 500 United States, a premier list of the country’s best law firms. In addition, Law360 named McGuireWoods a White Collar Practice Group of the Year for 2019.

“McGuireWoods has premier government investigations, healthcare and government contracting practices and a stellar reputation for guiding clients through regulatory and enforcement challenges,” Podberesky said. “I am excited to join this talented team and look forward to putting my experience to work for our clients.”

