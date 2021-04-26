HSToday Welcomes Former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff to Lineup of Esteemed Columnists

Homeland Security Today announced today that Editorial Board member and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, along with his colleagues at The Chertoff Group, will contribute a column to HSToday, America’s source for homeland security news. Chertoff, who was Secretary of DHS from 2005-2009, co-founded The Chertoff Group after leaving the department.

“We are extremely pleased to add the Secretary’s voice to the contributions around the toughest security challenges facing the nation. His tempered, problem-solving voice is just the type of reason the nation needs right now,” said Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today Kristina Tanasichuk. “We are proud to add him to a platform of expert practitioners and fact-based discussions around the safety and security of our citizens.”

Chertoff is credited with bringing structure and pragmatism to the young Department during his tenure as Secretary. He led the country in blocking would-be terrorists from crossing our borders or implementing their plans if they were already in the country. He also transformed FEMA into an effective organization following Hurricane Katrina.

The Secretary will join HSToday to lend his insights to the latest security threats, the convergence of cyber and physical security, and thoughts on the impact of emerging technologies.

“It’s an honor to contribute to the invaluable dialogue that the Government Technology & Services Coalition has produced, and amplified since its acquisition of Homeland Security Today for the last 10 years,” said Secretary Chertoff. “I look forward to sharing my insight, along with that of my colleagues at The Chertoff Group, to lend a nuanced perspective to the challenges facing homeland security.”

The Secretary joins a number of distinguished columnists and colleagues including former FEMA Administrator Brock Long; Francis X. Taylor, former head of Intelligence & Analysis for DHS; former Vice Admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard Sandra Stosz; former Chief of Staff for U.S. Customs & Border Protection and CEO Dr. Gary Shiffman; and counternarrative expert Ajit Maan, among others. See the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board here.

