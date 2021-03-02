M.A. ‘Mo’ Myers Named Executive Assistant Director of the Intelligence Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named M.A. “Mo” Myers as the executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Myers serves as the strategic leader of the FBI’s intelligence program, responsible for overseeing the FBI’s intelligence strategy, resources, policies, and functions.

Mr. Myers most recently served as the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office, the FBI’s central strategic coordinating component for all insider threat issues.

Mr. Myers began his career as an FBI agent in 1996 and primarily worked counterintelligence matters in the Miami Field Office. He conducted numerous complex counterintelligence operations, as well as extraterritorial operations with the FBI’s intelligence community partners. He also served on the Miami SWAT team from 1999 to 2004.

In 2004, Mr. Myers transferred to a counterintelligence squad in the Richmond Field Office in Virginia. He was promoted in 2008 to supervisory special agent over Richmond’s Field Intelligence Group and returned to the counterintelligence squad in 2010.

Mr. Myers was promoted to unit chief in the National Security Branch at Headquarters in 2011. Three years later, he was named the assistant special agent in charge of the intelligence and support services branch in the Oklahoma City Field Office.

In 2016, Mr. Myers was promoted to chief of the Instruction Section in the Training Division. The section is responsible for training new special agents, intelligence analysts, and staff operations specialists, and for providing instruction to National Academy participants.

He was named special agent in charge of the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee in 2018 and as the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office in 2020.

Mr. Myers earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from Norwich University. Before joining the FBI, Mr. Myers was a state probation and parole agent in Columbia, South Carolina.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)