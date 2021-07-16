Timothy Langan Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Counterterrorism Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Timothy Langan as the assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Mr. Langan has served as the special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri since 2019.

Mr. Langan began his career with the FBI in 1998 as a special agent in the Dallas Field Office, where he investigated Mexican drug trafficking organizations and international terrorism. He also served on the SWAT team. He moved to the Washington Field Office in 2003, where he worked protective operations. Mr. Langan was a firearms and tactical instructor in Dallas and Washington.

In 2007, Mr. Langan was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Safe Streets and Gang Unit at FBI Headquarters. As a program manager, he supported gang investigations throughout the country. In 2009, he was promoted to legal attaché in Sofia, Bulgaria, which also covers Albania and Macedonia.

Mr. Langan returned to the U.S. in 2013 and reported to the Nashville Resident Agency of the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee to lead a squad investigating public corruption, civil rights, and complex financial crimes. He was promoted in 2016 to assistant special agent in charge of the criminal enterprise branch at the Miami Field Office.

Mr. Langan was named section chief in the International Operations Division in 2018, overseeing operational units covering Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. He also served as the division’s acting deputy assistant director.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Langan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a police officer and detective in St. Charles, Missouri.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)