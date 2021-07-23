Timothy M. Dunham Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Training Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Timothy M. Dunham as the assistant director of the Training Division. Mr. Dunham most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Dunham joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002 and worked counterintelligence cases in the Chicago Field Office. He was promoted in 2007 to a supervisory special agent in the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters. In 2009, he transferred to the Counterterrorism Division as the program manager for the FBI’s extraterritorial counterterrorism investigations that originated in Western Europe.

In 2011, Mr. Dunham was detailed to the Central Intelligence Agency, where he coordinated FBI human intelligence operations overseas with U.S. Intelligence Community partners. He transferred to the FBI’s Albany Field Office in New York in 2012 as the supervisor of a Joint Terrorism Task Force squad, overseeing international and domestic terrorism investigations. He later served as the acting assistant legal attaché in the FBI’s newly established office in Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2015, Mr. Dunham was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Albany office’s criminal and administrative branches. He returned to FBI Headquarters in 2017 as the section chief of the Leadership Development Program.

Mr. Dunham moved to the Washington Field Office in 2018, where he first served as the special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence Division. In 2019, he was appointed the special agent in charge of Washington’s Criminal Division.

He was promoted in 2020 to deputy assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters, where he was in charge of programs dealing with transnational organized crime, violent crime, and operational support.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Dunham practiced law in Richmond, Virginia. He earned a degree in accounting from the University of Richmond; Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees from the College of William and Mary; and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University.

