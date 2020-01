A top official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency resigned in December, four months after a background investigation derailed his nomination to lead the agency, according to a letter obtained Monday by NBC News.

In the Dec. 20 letter, the official, Jeffrey Byard said that he “had the privilege of leading the finest workforce during the most impactful natural disaster period in our nation’s history.”

The letter says Byard’s last day will be on February 1, 2020.

