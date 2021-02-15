February 11th, 2021 | 9:00am-10:00am on Zoom

Topic: Infrastructure Security

This webinar will provide an overview of critical infrastructure, its definition, who is responsible for its protection, how the Federal government organizes its protection, why it is so important, and some of the threats against it.

READ AHEAD:

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Link: https://www.cisa.gov/about-cisa#:~:text=The%20Cybersecurity%20and%20Infrastructure%20Security,resilient%20infrastructure%20for%20the%20future

Link: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/infrastructure-security/wray-details-fbi-strategy-to-impose-risk-and-consequences-on-cyber-adversaries/

Link: https://www.cisa.gov/critical-infrastructure-sectors

STUDENT ROLES:

Director, CISA

Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity

Director of the FBI

SPEAKER: Kara Sidener, Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), InfraGard Coordinator, National Capitol Region

Kara Sidener is a Special Agent with the FBI and is currently serving as a Private Sector Coordinator and the InfraGard program manager for the Washington Field Office (WFO). Her 22+ years with the FBI have all been in the Washington, DC area, having had assignments at WFO, FBI Headquarters, and the FBI Academy. Kara has experience in a number of areas to include counterintelligence and cyber investigations, evidence response, instruction and training, and private sector outreach and engagement. She is a member of the Behavioral Analysis Program

team, which provides behavioral-based operational support in the form of assessments, suggestions and strategies for counterintelligence investigations, and is a certified practitioner of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and the DiSC assessment tools. She was a first responder at the Pentagon and most recently was on-duty during the Capitol Hill siege. Kara has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Cum Laude) and a Master of Forensic Sciences, both from The George Washington University.

