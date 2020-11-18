Denver TSA Officer Passes Due to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Denver International Airport (DEN) Transportation Security Officer Eduard Faktorovich, who passed away on November 16, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.

Eduard joined TSA at DEN in late April 2018, and worked exclusively at the checkpoint. His last date on-duty at the checkpoint was November 2, 2020. His colleagues remember him as a kind and respectful person, who always had a smile on his face. Although Eduard was with TSA for only two and half years, the entire team at DEN is saddened by the loss of one of their own.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Faktorovich’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)