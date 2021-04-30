U.S. and Singapore Aviation Authorities Share Lessons Learned on the COVID-19 Crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have released the first in a series of joint videos to share lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis.

The five episode executive video series will cover resilient leadership, safety oversight, emerging technology, risk-based decision-making and women in aviation. The series will present lessons learned to benefit both agencies as well as the international aviation community. It is one of several collaborations under a longstanding partnership between the FAA and the CAAS, with other projects on safety, air traffic management, training and sustainability.

“Our highest priority is always the safety of the global aviation system, and the pandemic has presented unique challenges to aviation safety professionals worldwide,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Whenever an organization like the FAA is confronted with something unexpected, it’s really important to assess what we’ve learned and share those safety lessons with each other.”

Director-General of CAAS Kevin Shum spoke about the importance of preparedness. “When a crisis strikes, it is very difficult to think on your feet, look through every aspect and every implication of the problem, and come up with a good strong solution. That’s where preparedness comes in–thinking ahead of time, scenario planning, exercises, emergency preparedness. That definitely helped us in responding more appropriately to the virus.”

Viewers can watch the first video with FAA Administrator Steve Dickson and CAAS Director-General Kevin Shum.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)