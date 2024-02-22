A woman was reportedly able to travel on a domestic flight from Tennessee to California without a boarding pass.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed to reporters the severe breach in airline security happened earlier this month.

“TSA is reviewing the circumstances of this matter but can confirm that the traveler in question was physically screened, along with their carry-on items, without incident at the Nashville International Airport security checkpoint on February 7th before boarding the flight,” a TSA spokesperson told USA Today via email.

