33.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTSA

Woman Walked Though Unmanned Checkpoint and Took Flight Without Ticket

The FBI and TSA confirm the woman was physically screened before boarding the plane

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

A woman was reportedly able to travel on a domestic flight from Tennessee to California without a boarding pass.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed to reporters the severe breach in airline security happened earlier this month.

“TSA is reviewing the circumstances of this matter but can confirm that the traveler in question was physically screened, along with their carry-on items, without incident at the Nashville International Airport security checkpoint on February 7th before boarding the flight,” a TSA spokesperson told USA Today via email.

Read the rest of the story at Fox Business, here.

Previous article
Eyes on the Future, TSA Demonstrates Potential for Open Architecture
Next article
TSA Holds First Drone Response Training Outside U.S. Since COVID
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals