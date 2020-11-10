(Mani Albrecht/CBP)

Bannon’s Lawyer in Border Wall Fraud Case Quits After Client Suggested Beheading Fauci

A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, quit defending him in a federal fraud case a day after Bannon made inflammatory comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In a letter dated Friday, defense attorney William Burck told a federal court judge in New York City that he was withdrawing from the case. He did not give a reason why. Reached by email, Burck declined to discuss the decision.

The lawyer quit after Bannon suggested on an online broadcast that Fauci and Wray should be beheaded for being disloyal to the president. The remarks prompted Twitter to permanently suspend Bannon’s account.

Steve Bannon, 3 Others Charged with Money Laundering in Border Wall Fundraising Campaign

