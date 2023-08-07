83.4 F
Big Bend Border Patrol Agents Seize Abandoned AR-15s and Ammunition Cache

By Homeland Security Today
Weapons seized by Big Bend Sector border patrol agents. (CBP photo)

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sierra Blanca station seized two AR-15 rifles, three magazines loaded with 66 rounds of ammunition, and a shotgun barrel Aug. 3.

The seizure occurred near a ranch house located in a remote area of Hudspeth County adjacent to the Rio Grande as agents responded to suspicious activity in the area. The weapons and ammunition cache appear to have been abandoned by four unknown individuals who were spotted fleeing to Mexico when agents arrived in the area. Agents continued their search and determined the area was clear.

A system check revealed that one of the AR-15’s had been reported stolen out of the Dallas area. The seized property was turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s office. No arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

Read more at CBP

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

