87.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 7, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

Border Patrol Intercepts Human Smuggling Attempt Using Hay Bales

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt utilizing a trailer pulling hay bales in Hebbronville, Texas.

The event occurred on July 1, when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling hay bales on top of a flatbed trailer when it approached the primary inspection lane of the FM 1017 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents conducted a search of the hay bales and discovered people inside. A total of 13 individuals were discovered hiding inside the hay bales.

Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally.  All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case and will be prosecuting the driver for human smuggling.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleSuspected Key Figure of Notorious Cybercrime Group Arrested in Joint Operation
Next articleDHS Awards $3.15M to 20 U.S. Small Businesses for Proof-of-Concept Research
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals