CBP Deputy Commissioner Joins Law Enforcement Counterparts in Dublin to Target Global Organized Crime

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller today joined law enforcement counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland to launch a cooperative criminal justice initiative targeting global organized crime. Participants of this initiative, Cooperating at an International Level in Protecting Communities From Organized and Serious Crime, include U.S. law enforcement such as CBP, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as well as the U.S. State Department and global partners at Europol, the UK National Crime Agency, and the An Garda Síochána (national police service of the Republic of Ireland).

Senior officials from participating agencies met in Dublin this week to discuss cooperative efforts and collaborated on a number of critical law enforcement issues. As part of this joint effort, these partners today announced OFAC sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG), a global illicit network involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud, murder, extortion, and other organized crime activities.

Deputy Commissioner Miller was one of several law enforcement officials who spoke to participants today at City Hall in Dublin. The following is the prepared text of his remarks:

“Thank you and good morning, everyone.

“It is an honor to be here today to represent U.S. Customs and Border Protection at this important announcement and to stand beside our partners in our shared commitment to cooperation.

“On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I would like to thank the following:

Commissioner Harris and the An Garda Síochána;

The UK National Crime Agency;

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Cronin and our colleagues at the U.S. Department of State; and

The Office of Foreign Assets Control and the U.S. Department of Treasury;

Our partners at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

And the team of international investigators, analysts and other law enforcement personnel who facilitated the global success that is being presented today.

“Your partnership and commitment to working together is the reason we can make this designation today and announce the reward for justice.

“It is our job at CBP to protect the American public and our allies from terrorists and criminal groups that seek to exploit trade and travel to do harm.

“If we have learned anything as an agency over the past 20 years, it is that we can only achieve success in this endeavor when we work together across the U.S. government and with our international allies to protect the public from illicit activity.

“Long gone are the days where we only communicated internally, targeting one bad actor at a time. When we partner with other government agencies like the DEA, Treasury and State Departments, the U.S. government can enhance the knowledge of entire networks – how they operate, move throughout the world, pay for things and communicate with each other. We can then use this information to holistically target criminal networks and restrict their ability to commit crimes and harm the public.

“We have worked tirelessly at CBP to build an infrastructure that prioritizes information sharing, cooperation and leveraging joint operations across the U.S. government to target bad actors and criminal organizations.

“CBP is proud to be a world leader in using traveler and cargo data where our legal authorities allow to assist both domestic and international law enforcement.

“Today’s announcement is the result of three years of extensive interagency and international work.

“I am proud to be here today to make clear to the world our shared goals and values – that drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud, murder and extortion have no place in our countries. We will use every authority at our disposal to curtail these threats and prevent harm.

“And we will continue to work with our Irish and UK colleagues to bring bad actors to justice and keep the global public safe from these criminals.

“In this light I want it to be known that foreign national members of this organization are not welcome in the United States. CBP will deny access to those individuals who seek travel to the U.S.

“We should be proud of the work done to get to this point, while remaining steadfast and vigilant for the work still to come.

“Today’s announcement is a shining example of our mutual commitment to collaboration and demonstrates that the world becomes a safer place when we work together.”

