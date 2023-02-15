CBP Is Now Accepting GL-5 Border Patrol Agent Applications

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is currently accepting applications for Border Patrol Agent (BPA) GL-5 paygrade positions as part of its ongoing efforts to increase BPA hiring.

“CBP and law enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing hiring challenges,” said Andrea Bright, CBP’s Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources. “Adding the BPA GL-5 to the February announcement increases the size of the applicant pool without compromising the standards of the CBP workforce.”

The GL-5 paygrade is open to applicants who have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. They are not required to possess superior academic achievement or related work experience, but they must undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure their eligibility and suitability for employment in a CBP law enforcement position. Applicants must be able to meet the physical demands of the job as well as key requirements outlined in the application process.

BPAs enforce immigration laws and detect, interdict and apprehend those who attempt to illegally enter or smuggle people or contraband across U.S. borders between official ports of entry. This includes preventing the entry of terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States between ports of entry. Typical assignments include patrolling international land borders and coastal waters and responding to aircraft sightings and other anti-smuggling activities.

CBP is offering a $10,000 recruitment incentive for all newly appointed BPAs who successfully complete the academy, and another $10,000 if the BPA completes two years at a designated remote location.

Applicants can visit the Apply Now page to submit a BPA application, or contact a United States Border Patrol (USBP) recruiter to learn more about the BPA position.

Read more at CBP