CBP One Appointments Increased to 1,450 Per Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced the expansion of available appointments for noncitizens through the CBP One™ app to 1,450 per day, up from 1,250. This represents a nearly 50 percent increase from May 12 when CBP processed 1,000 appointments per day. Scheduling an appointment in CBP One™ provides a safe process for noncitizens to access ports of entry, where CBP Officers receive advance information for screening and vetting and to determine admissibility on a case-by-case basis.

CBP One™ is a key component of DHS efforts to incentivize migrants to use lawful processes and disincentivize attempts at irregular or unlawful entry to the United States. Because the app provides a direct system to request appointments, it reduces the potential for smugglers or others to exploit migrants.

“CBP is expanding the number of available appointments at ports of entry for the second time in less than two months, through scheduling enhancements and operational efficiencies,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner. “By utilizing innovative technologies like CBP One™, we are improving the delivery of our homeland security mission and providing for safe and efficient processes at ports of entry.”

From May 12 through June 23, more than 49,000 noncitizens have presented at Southwest border ports of entry through scheduled CBP One™ appointments for inspection under Title 8 and determination of admissibility on a case-by-case basis, while unlawful entries between ports of entry have declined by 64 percent. CBP One™ provides meaningful access to noncitizens seeking to present at a port of entry, consistent with the law. Appointments can be made from Central Mexico, which means migrants do not have to go to Northern Mexico until they have a confirmed appointment. appointment.

Noncitizens may schedule appointments for free in CBP One™ using a two-step process: Noncitizens first may request appointments at any point during a 23-hour period each day and, if allocated an appointment, will have another 23-hour period to confirm that appointment.

Each day, CBP One™ allocates the majority of appointments randomly to those who requested an appointment at each port of entry. The remainder are allocated to the requestors with the oldest accounts who have been waiting the longest for an appointment. Appointments do not guarantee admission and a determination of admissibility is made on a case-by-case basis by CBP Officers.

Noncitizens who cross between the ports of entry, or who present at a port of entry without making a CBP One™ appointment, will be subject to the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule which places a common-sense condition on asylum eligibility for those who fail to use lawful processes, with certain exceptions. Individuals who appear at a port of entry with a CBP One™ appointment are excepted from the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule, are issued a Notice to Appear before an immigration judge, and processed under Title 8 immigration authorities.

Appointments are available at eight ports of entry: Brownsville, Paso Del Norte in El Paso, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, and Laredo in Texas; Calexico and San Ysidro in California; and Nogales in Arizona.

More information on the CBP One™ mobile application can be found at CBP, available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Russian. The CBP One™ application can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google Application Stores as well from the CBP website.

Read more at CBP