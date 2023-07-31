73.4 F
Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

CBSA Seizes Over 63kg of Suspected Cocaine at Emerson Port of Entry

By Homeland Security Today
(CBSA)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine at the Emerson port of entry.

On July 14, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized 63kg of suspected cocaine following the examination of a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba. A skilled CBSA Detector Dog Services team assisted with the search and discovery of the suspected narcotics. 

The approximate street value of the suspected seized drugs is $6,000,000 CAD – this is the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

Varinder Kaushik, a resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested by the CBSA and taken into custody by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, along with the suspected narcotics. He was charged on July 14 with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Kaushik appeared in a Winnipeg Federal Court on July 19, 2023 and was released on conditions.  

