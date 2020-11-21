Counterterrorism Chief Warns of Less Secure U.K. Post-Brexit

The U.K. will be less safe if it fails to strike a post-Brexit security deal with the EU, Britain’s top counterterrorism officer has said.

Neil Basu told the BBC’s Newscast podcast a deal was “incredibly important for the safety and security of our country”. He said he was hopeful of a better security and law enforcement agreement than the U.K. currently has.

The government said the safety and security of citizens was a priority. Talks between the U.K. and EU are ongoing ahead of the 31 December deadline for a deal. The U.K. left the EU on 31 January 2020, but continues to follow current EU rules until the end of the year while negotiations take place. Any deal would need to be ratified by parliaments on both sides.

