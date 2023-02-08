Del Rio Port of Entry Announces Changes to Inbound and Outbound Lanes Due to Ongoing Construction

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) announces changes to inbound and outbound lane traffic due to construction at the Del Rio Port of Entry.

Due to the ongoing construction of the new SENTRI/cargo lane at the Del Rio Port of Entry there will be temporary changes to inbound and outbound lanes as you enter and exit the country.

Effective immediately, outbound lanes will merge into one lane beginning at approximately mid bridge while inbound traffic will remain as two lanes. There will be a short portion in which inbound traffic will have to merge into one lane. This will temporarily interrupt the SENTRI and cargo traffic, as all SENTRI and cargo traffic will be forced to merge into the all-traffic lane until they are able to pass the construction area. Once they pass the construction area all SENTRI and cargo traffic may utilize the SENTRI/cargo lane as normal.

These changes will be in effect for approximately six weeks.

To avoid any potential delays, CBP encourages travelers to download the CBP Border Wait Times App through their mobile device. The CBP Border Wait Times app displays live estimated wait times and open lane statuses at U.S. land ports of entry.

