46.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Del Rio Port of Entry Announces Changes to Inbound and Outbound Lanes Due to Ongoing Construction

These changes will be in effect for approximately six weeks. To avoid any potential delays, CBP encourages travelers to download the CBP Border Wait Times App.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) announces changes to inbound and outbound lane traffic due to construction at the Del Rio Port of Entry.

Due to the ongoing construction of the new SENTRI/cargo lane at the Del Rio Port of Entry there will be temporary changes to inbound and outbound lanes as you enter and exit the country.

Effective immediately, outbound lanes will merge into one lane beginning at approximately mid bridge while inbound traffic will remain as two lanes. There will be a short portion in which inbound traffic will have to merge into one lane. This will temporarily interrupt the SENTRI and cargo traffic, as all SENTRI and cargo traffic will be forced to merge into the all-traffic lane until they are able to pass the construction area. Once they pass the construction area all SENTRI and cargo traffic may utilize the SENTRI/cargo lane as normal.

These changes will be in effect for approximately six weeks.

To avoid any potential delays, CBP encourages travelers to download the CBP Border Wait Times App through their mobile device.  The CBP Border Wait Times app displays live estimated wait times and open lane statuses at U.S. land ports of entry.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleCBP Modifies Finding on Sime Darby Plantation Berhad in Malaysia
Next articleU.S. Border Patrol Trains Government of Mexico Partners in Border Rescue Operations to Save Lives
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals