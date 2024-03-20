U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry intercepted five separate alleged human smuggling attempts in less than 48 hours.

“These five significant events serve as a resounding reminder that violating U.S. immigration law can carry significant legal and criminal consequences. The skillset applied in uncovering these would-be smuggling attempts serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

On March 15, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. During the examination and interview it was discovered that the driver had presented two U.S. passports for an adult female, and a minor male. Both passengers were discovered to be citizens and nationals of Mexico, with no valid entry documents.

On March 16, 2024, at approximately 3 a.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. The driver had presented a U.S. birth certificate for an adult female. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. Through interview and examination, CBP officers discovered the passenger was a Mexican citizen with no valid documents to enter or travel to the U.S.

Approximately one hour later, at 4 a.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. The driver had presented two U.S. birth certificates for two adult male passengers that were posing as minors. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for secondary examination. Through further interview and examination, CBP officers discovered that both passengers were Mexican citizens and the entry documents did not belong to them.

The fourth apprehension occurred later that evening, at approximately 9 p.m., when CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. During the examination of vehicle, it was discovered that the driver and his wife, also a citizen of Mexico, were attempting to hide an adult male in the cargo area of the vehicle. The male was later identified as their adult son, a citizen and national of Mexico, with no valid entry documents.

The final incident occurred on Sunday morning, March 17 at approximately 7 a.m., when CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. The driver had presented a U.S. birth certificate for a minor female. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. Through interview and examination, CBP officers discovered the minor was a Mexican citizen with no valid documents to enter or travel to the U.S.

In total CBP officers arrested three U.S. citizen drivers and one Mexican citizen for alleged violations of U.S. immigration law, and seized four vehicles in connection with these alleged human smuggling attempts.