There’s a US Border on Irish Soil. Here’s Why

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Preclearance allows travelers transiting to the US via select airports the abililty to clear US customs and immigration before they've even boarded the plane. Pictured here: the preclearance facility in Dublin Airport, Ireland. Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Long lines. Feeling bleary-eyed and exhausted after an overnight flight. Scrambling to get your documents ready.

For most international travelers arriving in the US, going through immigration and customs is another step in the travel process – and it can take a little while.

But international travelers arriving from a select group of airports, including Ireland’s Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport, step off the plane and breeze through domestic arrivals, whether they’re US passport holders or not.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

