EU Smart Border System Delay Welcomed by Aviation Industry

IATA says the delay will give the agency responsible for managing the system more time to strengthen its communications with the industry, and with international partners such as the U.S., to ensure the IT systems are connected and compatible.

By Homeland Security Today

Aviation authorities including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International have welcomed the decision to postpone the implementation of the European Union’s new smart border system for non-EU nationals known as the Entry/Exit System or EES.

IATA says the EES system will be a game changer for how the EU’s borders are managed, but that there are a number of issues which must be resolved to ensure a smooth roll out and operation of the new system so that air passengers do not face disruptions. 

 These issues include:

  • Wider adoption and effective implementation of automation at national border crossing points by national authorities,
  • Funding by member states to ensure a sufficient number of trained staff and resources are deployed to manage the EU’s external border, particularly at airports,
  • Deployment of sufficient resources to support the implementation of new procedures by airports and airlines, and
  • The need for a public communications campaign to alert third-country nationals to the new requirements.

IATA says the aviation industry is fully behind the roll out of EES and is committed to working with the EU and national authorities for a successful implementation. But adds it is important the EU and national authorities address industry concerns and provide efficient coordination for an effective implementation. This includes EU-LISA (the agency responsible for managing the system) strengthening its communications with the industry, and with international partners such as the U.S., to ensure the IT systems are connected and compatible.

Postponing the implementation until after the busy 2023 summer period will give airlines, airports, EU and national authorities the opportunity to resolve these issues and ensure the system is fully tested, IATA says, urging all those involved to make the best use of the extra time now available to address the outstanding issues and ensure enough resources are deployed for its introduction. 

A new start date for EES should be set to ensure continued smooth aviation operations and in particular trouble-free processing of passengers at airports. This will help deliver the time savings the European Commission identified as the biggest benefit of EES.

