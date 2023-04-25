Expedited Consequences for Illegal Crossings Along the Northern Border

Since March 13, 2023, U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, in conjunction with federal partners, has increased its expedited repatriation process for individuals illegally crossing the northern border into the United States.

This repatriation process includes additional personnel support, transportation logistics, optimized processes across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Justice, and coordination between the State Department and foreign countries.

Through this process and cooperation with El Paso and Rio Grande Valley sectors, Swanton Sector has promptly repatriated 204 individuals – who were apprehended while attempting to illegally enter the United States from Canada – to their home country.

“Border security and national security are inseparably intertwined and directly support public safety,” said Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia. “These removals represent an undertaking aimed toward ensuring the delivery of consequences to uphold the laws of the United States and protect every U.S. citizen. Whether you live in a border town or anywhere else in our great country, we all share in both the real and potential adverse impacts of illicit cross-border activity if left unchecked.”

Individuals considering illegal entry along the northern border are reminded to not put their lives at risk on the dangerous journey to ultimately be sent back to their home countries. Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared details regarding the death of a Mexican citizen who crossed the northern border illegally in February.

U.S. Border Patrol and DHS will continue to impose consequences by optimizing repatriation efforts on those who unlawfully cross the border and enter the United States.

