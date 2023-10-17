Five threats security pros everywhere need to focus on as the Middle East war escalates

A week ago, the world was engulfed in geopolitical uncertainty with the Ukraine war raging, disinformation flying, and infrastructure being disrupted – including in countries supporting the Ukrainian effort. We may soon view those as the good old days.

Now there’s war in yet another region, with actors involved who have been and continue to stay actively engaged in social destabilization and infrastructure disruption using cyber methods. Yes, activists and cyber mercenaries have chosen sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the denial of service, records theft, and disruption attacks are underway and do not show signs of abating. Many are asking how that can hit home in the US, UK, EU, and elsewhere.

Read the rest of the story from SC Media here.