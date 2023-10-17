45 F
Cyber Insecurity: Report Finds Majority of Enterprises Expect an Imminent Cyber Attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today released a new IDC report commissioned by Commvault entitled, “The Cyber-Resilient Organization: Maximum Preparedness with Bullet-Proof Recovery Survey.”

In this report, IDC surveyed more than 500 security and IT operations leaders worldwide to get a current view of how organizations are perceiving modern security threats and approaching cyber resilience. Many of the key findings of this report can be broken down into three areas: C-level engagement in cyber preparedness initiatives; fears around data loss and vulnerable workloads; and the need for automation.

Cyber resilience starts in the C-suite – or does it?

The research shows that in many cases, senior executives/line-of-business leaders are minimally engaged in their company’s cyber preparedness initiatives — only one-third (33%) of CEOs or managing directors and less than a quarter (21%) of other senior leaders are heavily involved. According to the research, the majority (52%) of senior leaders have no involvement in their company’s cyber cases.

Read the rest of the story from Cision PR Newswire here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

