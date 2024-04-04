A middle school in New Mexico was forced to implement lockdown measures multiple times in recent weeks after groups of illegal migrants entered campus while attempting to find a place to hide from Border Patrol agents, KFOX reported.

Refugio Corrales, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso sector, stated that illegal migrants are wandering onto Gadsden Independent School District property while attempting to avoid arrest.

“The Santa Teresa Middle School is one of the areas where these migrants jump into without thinking of where they’re going through because they’re trying to evade arrest,” Corrales explained.

