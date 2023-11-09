San Diego CBP Officers Seize Nearly $10 million in Narcotics Over Weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the San Diego Field Office demonstrated remarkable vigilance this past weekend when they seized nearly $10 million worth of dangerous drugs at the San Ysidro, Tecate, and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

“The astonishing number of narcotics seized this past weekend is a testament to the tremendous efforts of our CBP officers here in the San Diego Field Office”, said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “As criminal organizations continue to evolve, CBP’s drug interdictions show that we are making headway at disrupting cross-border criminal activity.”