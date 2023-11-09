54.4 F
Border Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers Seize $3.5M in Cocaine at Texas-Mexico Border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge this week seized more than $3.5 million in cocaine.

“A significant seizure like this one underscores the seriousness of the narcotics threat we face every day and the commitment of our frontline officers to carry out our border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure happened on Oct. 31, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling an empty flatbed trailer for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, officers found 108 packages containing 266 pounds of cocaine.

Read the rest of the story from CBS News here.

