San Diego Field Office Seizes Over $22 Million Worth of Narcotics in July

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office, conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico, seized over $22 million worth of illicit and dangerous drugs during the month of July.

The San Diego Field Office is comprised of the following ports of entry: San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, the Cross Border Xpress facility, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade. In July, the following narcotics were seized at those ports:

Marijuana – 33 pounds seized ($66,000)

Heroin – 40 pounds seized ($325,800)

Cocaine – 729 pounds seized ($7,934,400)

Fentanyl – 765 pounds seized ($8,672,500)

Methamphetamine – 3,888 pounds seized ($5,832,000)

“These impressive results are credited to the men and women serving on the front lines at our ports of entry,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Their unwavering attention to detail and proactive approach have undoubtedly contributed to the success of keeping these dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

In total, an estimated $22,830,700 worth of narcotics were interdicted in 197 separate incidents. Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and processing. The narcotics and any associated vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers.

Seizures so far in August have included 200 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the spare tire, all four doors, tailgate, engine bay, center console, and backseat area of a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by CBP officers at Calexico West Port of Entry on August 10.

The San Diego Field Office will continue to work closely with federal, state, local, and Mexican law enforcement partners to crack down on drug smuggling.

