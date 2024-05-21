The US State Department took Cuba off the list of countries that are not fully cooperating with the US on counterterrorism efforts, a State Department official said Wednesday.

Multiple factors contributed to Cuba’s change of status. The US and Cuba resumed law enforcement cooperation in 2023, including on counterterrorism, the official said. Cuba also no longer found itself refusing to engage with Colombia on extradition requests for National Liberation Army (ELN) members because Colombia’s attorney general announced that arrest warrants would be suspended.

As a result of these changes, “the Department determined that Cuba’s continued certification as a ‘not fully cooperating country’ was no longer appropriate,” the official said.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.