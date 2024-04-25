51.6 F
Border Security

Vermont Border Patrol Logs Record Canadian Crossings in a Month

The number of apprehensions in March 2024 is the highest in the sector's nearly 100-year history, chief says

A U.S. border patrol sector in Vermont has apprehended a record number of attempted illegal crossings from Canada in a single month.

Officials in the U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Swanton Sector in Vermont saw 1,109 apprehensions in March 2024, the highest recorded by the sector in a single month.

“The top three nationalities apprehended were 408 Indian, 323 Bangladeshi, and 170 Mexican nationals,” according to the Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia. People from 40 different countries were apprehended in total, he added. National Post has reached out to Swanton Sector’s headquarters for comment.

Read the rest of the story at National Post, here.

