Climate Security

The Elephant in the Climate Room: Financing Sustainable Security and Supporting Future-Fit Systems

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Every year, leaders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank – as well as key stakeholders from civil society, the private sector and regional financial bodies – gather to assess the landscape of international development finance. This year, they will do so against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical landscape, where one of the most consequential election years in human history, continued conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, and increasingly frequent extreme weather events have divided multilateral bodies and strained the funding landscape.

While this year’s agenda will cover everything from water security to streamlining taxation, one key challenge will dominate discussions: the staggering costs of the green transition and how these relatively inflexible financial institutions can evolve to support global climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience building – particularly in fragile, conflict-affected and violent situations (FCV). As seen at 28th UN climate conference (COP28) and the 2024 World Bank Fragility Forum, most stakeholders recognize that existing efforts are falling short and are eager to move from admiring the problem to identifying tangible steps and best practices needed to address this challenge.

The gap in climate finance has implications beyond sustainable development and humanitarian need. Further, investments in climate adaptation and resilience are essential for addressing the security implications of climate change, helping reduce risks and vulnerabilities, and helping build more stable and secure societies. For example, investing in climate-resilient agriculture supports food security, but can also alleviate the irregular migration, political instability, and potential for recruitment by non-state actors that can occur in the wake of a climate shock.

Read the rest of the story at the Center for Climate Security, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
