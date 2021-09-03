75.4 F
Health Officials ‘Keeping a Very Close Eye’ on COVID-19 Mu Variant

Fauci said on Thursday that the U.S. is taking the variant "very seriously," but that it hasn't taken an extensive hold in this country. 

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Capt. Annemarie Norse'roy, a critical care nurse assigned to the 115th Field Hospital, 286th Medical Detachment, out of Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is deployed in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its deadly sweep across the U.S., officials say that they are keeping a “very close eye” on a new variant that may be able to bypass existing coronavirus antibodies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday that the U.S. is taking the variant, dubbed Mu, “very seriously,” but that it hasn’t taken an extensive hold in this country.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on it. It is really seen here, but it is not at all even close to being dominant,” Fauci said. “As you know, the Delta is more than 99% dominant.”

Read more at CBS News

Homeland Security Today
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
