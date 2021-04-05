(ISIS video)

Air Force Continues to Pound ISIS Targets in Iraq

U.S. airpower continues to play a role in the ongoing fight against the remnants of the Islamic State.

At least one U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle was “part of coalition forces which conducted air strikes at request and approval of government of Iraq,” a defense official told Military Times Saturday afternoon.

The jets took part in a combined air and partner ground operation against ISIS targets in Iraq’s Salah-al-Din Governate, according to a tweet from Yahia Rasool, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

