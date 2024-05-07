68.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Counterterrorism

As U.S. Pulls Troops From Niger and Chad, What Happens to Counterterrorism?

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Twelve U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji on Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo by Capt. James Sheehan/U.S. Army Africa)

Niger and Chad are two of the poorest countries on the planet. The first is administered by a military junta that deposed the democratically elected president in July and has been keeping the former head of state and his family in confinement ever since. The latter is basically a family-run enterprise, with the current president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, taking over from his father, who ruled the nation for three decades, after he was killed in a battle with insurgents.

Even so, the United States, the wealthiest country in the world, has been on its hands and knees for weeks, all but begging the Nigerian and Chadian governments to allow U.S. forces to remain in their respective countries.

Last month, a senior U.S. delegation visited the Nigerien capital of Niamey to find a way to bring the generals around. The meeting was a dumpster fire. The Nigeriens viewed the U.S. demands as disrespectful and akin to a violation of sovereignty. Shortly after, the junta tore up the decadelong security agreement Niger had with Washington and ordered the roughly 1,000 U.S. troops in the country to leave. The only negotiations occurring now center on how long it will take for the U.S. military to pull out.

Read the rest of the story at Washington Examiner.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Germany: ‘Terrorist Groups Keep Planning Attacks’
Next article
Asylum Seeker Was Suspected ISIS Member Who Lived in the U.S. for Two Years After Crossing Border
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals