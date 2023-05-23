Congressional Staffers Assaulted with Metal Bat at Rep. Connolly’s Fairfax Office

A criminal complaint has been filed charging a Fairfax man with assault of an employee of the United States engaged in the performance of official duties, which inflicted bodily injury.

According to allegations in the complaint, on May 15, Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, entered the District Office of Congressman Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly in Fairfax with a baseball bat. At that time, a member of Congressman Connolly’s staff (Victim 1) was showing a a new intern (Victim 2), how to complete administrative tasks. Using the bat, Pham allegedly struck Victim 1 on the head, causing her to fall to the floor, and struck Victim 2 in the ribs. He then returned to hitting Victim 1, allegedly saying, “I’m going to kill you” and “you’re going to die.” Victim 1 estimated that the defendant struck her approximately eight times. At one point thereafter, Pham was allegedly heard yelling, “Gerry,” and that he wanted to “talk to Connolly” as he destroyed items in the office with his bat.

City of Fairfax Police Department officers responded to the scene, restrained Pham and placed him under arrest. Pham remains detained pending local charges being pursued by the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Blanchard is prosecuting the case.

